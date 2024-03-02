Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $220.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.35 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

