BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 195.6% in February

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

BGT stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

