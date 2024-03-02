Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXSL

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BXSL opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 181.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.