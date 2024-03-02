Bradford Berenson Sells 90,895 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 90,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $3,784,867.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 196,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TPG Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,398.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after buying an additional 1,298,069 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

