Brandon B. Buhler Sells 35,915 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 166,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 170,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

