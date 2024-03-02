Brett R. Whitmire Sells 3,400 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

