British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.43. British Land shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 4,494 shares trading hands.
British Land Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
