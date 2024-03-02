Brokers Offer Predictions for Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.