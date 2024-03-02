Brokers Set Expectations for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,062 shares of company stock worth $111,338 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

