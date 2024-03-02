Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stake Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.68. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBW shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $402,948.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

