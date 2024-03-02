Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $14.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.33 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

