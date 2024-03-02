C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Raised to $31.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:AI opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.57. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 375.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

