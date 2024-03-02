Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cabot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 0.8 %

Cabot stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

