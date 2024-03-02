Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CZR opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

