Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 189.0% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.47. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$9.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.25%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

