Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 414 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RB Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

NYSE:RBA opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,944 shares of company stock valued at $400,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

