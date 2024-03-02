Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

