Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after buying an additional 617,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 395,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.