Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDW. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 399,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $4,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 145,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDW stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.