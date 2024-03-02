Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFII opened at $148.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $151.30.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.28.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

