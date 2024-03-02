Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after buying an additional 512,182 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.7 %

LAMR stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.