Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOK. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112,701 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AOK opened at $36.51 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $695.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.