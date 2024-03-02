Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 6073173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.97.

In other news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $918,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 131,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

