Charles C. Boettcher Sells 2,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.42. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.48 and a 1 year high of $209.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

View Our Latest Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.