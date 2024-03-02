Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 322,929 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 322,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of PHINIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $15,940,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at $133,000.

NYSE PHIN opened at $35.35 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

