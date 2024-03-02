Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 86,937 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.23% of NETGEAR worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 84.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 124.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 40.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 52.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,720 shares in the company, valued at $732,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,820 shares of company stock worth $299,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $15.12 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $448.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

