Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 172.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Geron worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.26 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 60.36% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

