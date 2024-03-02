Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.10 Million Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of BrightView worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 202.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.19 million, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

