Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Credicorp worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP opened at $171.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $173.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

