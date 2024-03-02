Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Stoneridge worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of SRI opened at $17.66 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $486.50 million, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Stoneridge

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

