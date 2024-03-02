Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Chegg worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

NYSE CHGG opened at $9.04 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $930.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Chegg

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.