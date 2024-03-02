Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 109,015 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,015 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 539,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 970,646 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,676.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.58 and a beta of 0.78.

ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

