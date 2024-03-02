Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,044 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Trupanion worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Trupanion by 32.1% during the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

TRUP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

