Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,662 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Globant worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 110.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $222.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.