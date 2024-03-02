Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Titan Machinery worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 2.1 %

TITN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $588.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Titan Machinery

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

