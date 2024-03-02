Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Revance Therapeutics worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

