Chemours (NYSE:CC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Chemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CC

Chemours Trading Up 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Shares of CC opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.08. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Chemours by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chemours by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Chemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.