Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Chord Energy worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,579,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.83. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.