Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Churchill Downs worth $56,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 123.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $58,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.60. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

