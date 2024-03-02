Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $700.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $630.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

CTAS opened at $628.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $636.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

