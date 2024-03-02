Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,434 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,656 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical
In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 167,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,520 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STAAR Surgical Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $33.31 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
