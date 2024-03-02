Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $758.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

RGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

