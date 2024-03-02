Citigroup Inc. Has $820,000 Holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 1,295,216 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 428,856 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $26.72 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.