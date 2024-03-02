Citigroup Inc. Has $828,000 Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

TKC opened at $5.39 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

