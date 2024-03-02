Citigroup Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after buying an additional 429,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 203,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $6,593,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,792.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

