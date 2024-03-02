Citigroup Inc. Has $858,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vontier by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

