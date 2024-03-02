Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of J.Jill worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in J.Jill by 12,780.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JILL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. J.Jill had a return on equity of 316.35% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JILL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

