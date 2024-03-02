Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genesis Energy worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 737.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 544,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 479,442 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 547.0% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 653,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 552,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

GEL opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

