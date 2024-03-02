Citigroup Inc. Purchases 24,510 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2,684.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,302,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after purchasing an additional 795,848 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 649,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 519,588 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

