Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the third quarter valued at $20,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 100.0% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 115,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Materion

Materion Price Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.15. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.